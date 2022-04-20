Branson city administrator put on administrative leave

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson city administrator is on administrative leave made effective by the Branson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday (4/20/22).

“As I recently shared, you would see staff changes at City Hall,” said Larry Milton, the mayor of Branson. “It remains your Board’s intent that you have a city government that serves you, the people of Branson.”

City Administrator Stanley Dobbins’ duties will be handled by Lisa Westfall, the city clerk, who has been named the acting city administrator. The Board said he will remain on leave until his retirement date on April 30th.

Mayor Milton and the rest of the board said they thank Dobbins for his service to Branson.

