I’ll always remember Aunt Lillie’s eyes

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.

