4-week-old dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, according to deputies

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 2 days ago

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — A Georgia couple accused of giving their 4-week-old alcohol in a baby bottle have been charged with murder.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Marquis Colvin and 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were contacted by authorities at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 after the two brought the infant in unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

“CHOA officials stated that the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition did not make sense and sounded as if they needed to be looked into by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused crackers at day care

Deputies said Dunn admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided to go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

Doctors said the child had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol for an adult in its system.

During a search of the home where the couple lives, detectives found what they called “evidence of the crime” as well as a firearm.

Both were charged on April 14 with murder, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin is also facing a parole violation and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Colvin and Dunn were being held in the Paulding County Jail.

