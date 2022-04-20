ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Man charged with setting fire at California Home Depot

 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was...

Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man faces charges for setting a dog on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say an Indianapolis man set his dog on fire because he couldn’t stop it from biting him. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Dustin Mitchell for torturing and mutilating an animal. On March 15, an officer with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSET

Roanoke man charged with arson in vehicle fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing an arson charge in a fire Thursday morning. Roanoke Fire-EMS says it responded to a fire in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Dale Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle was found to be on fire. Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
KWQC

Burlington woman charged with setting fire at post office

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was arrested after police say she set fire to a garbage can in a post office Tuesday. Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony and reckless use of fire. The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded...
BURLINGTON, IA
The Independent

Girl waiting to see Easter bunny hit by gunfire allegedly aimed by store owner at shoplifters

A nine-year-old girl waiting to see the Easter bunny at a shopping mall was struck by gunfire as a shoe seller allegedly fired at fleeing shoplifters.Youngster Ava Chruniak was in line to get her photo taken at the Mall of Victor valley in California, when the violence unfolded, according to police.Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, claim that the incident happened when the co-owner of the Sole Addicts stored chased two shoplifters out of the store and opened fire.Officials say that the shots missed the shoplifters and hit the girl, who was taken to the Loma Linda...
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
KWTX

Charged with Civil Rights Violations for Setting Fire to Synagogue

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury indicted Franklin Barrett Sechriest with crimes related to the intentional fire set at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Austin on October 31, 2021. Sechriest set fire to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at 9 p.m. October 31, 2021 where he was...
AUSTIN, TX
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Home Depot reopens after fire

The Riverhead Home Depot reopened for business this morning, following a fire yesterday. The main entrance to the Route 58 home improvement store remains closed due to fire damage, Riverhead Chief Fire Marshal Craig Zitek said today. The fire marshal’s office has inspected the building to ensure it is structurally sound, he said.
RIVERHEAD, NY

