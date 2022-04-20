ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 20 (UPI) -- The Championships at Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis event on the calendar, announced Wednesday that it's barring Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament due to the countries' support for the war in Ukraine.

Wimbledon officials said the ban is directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for the ongoing war from the Belarusian government.

The ban will keep several top Russian and Belarusian players from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in June -- including world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who advanced to the quarterfinals in London last year and won the U.S. Open last September.

Also affected by the ban are Belarus women's player Victoria Azarenka, who was the women's world No. 1 a decade ago, and Russia's Andrey Rublev, who's currently No. 8 in the men's rankings.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year and is ranked No. 4 in the world, and Russia's Anastasia Pavluychenkova are also being denied entry.

"We share in the universal condemnation of Russia's illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader U.K. public as a British sporting institution," the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club said in a statement Wednesday.

"Given the profile of the Championships ... it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible.

"It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to the Championships 2022."

Wimbledon is the first major tennis tournament to bar athletes over the Russian war in Ukraine, which will begin its ninth week on Thursday. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Russian athletes on the ATP and WTA tours are required to compete as country-neutral athletes.

Wimbledon acknowledged that the ban is not a condemnation of Russian or Belarusian players, but rather an economic punishment for both governments. In February, Rublev stirred up controversy at a tournament in Dubai when he wrote on the lens of a television camera, "No War Please."

"We recognize that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime," AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said in a statement.

The first major tournament, the Australian Open, occurred in January before the war began and no athletes have yet been banned from the French Open, the second major, in May. World No. 1 men's player Novak Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open, however, due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Russian players have, however, been barred in other tennis events -- including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russia won both in 2021.

Wimbledon will run from June 27 through July 10. The final Grand Slam event will be August's U.S. Open, which has not yet announced any player restrictions.

Related
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Belarusian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Fox News

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets recalls fleeing from Russian invasion: 'When will this end?'

After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Kononets and her mother were determined to arrive in America for a special cause. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old appeared in an annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. The model was left paralyzed at age 19 after she injured her spine caused by a fall from the fifth floor. She has used a wheelchair since 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
