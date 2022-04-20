ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Seth Brown: Drives in two

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hays isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Hays will get his first day off this season after he hit .220 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI in his first 11 appearances of the year. Anthony Santander will shift to left field while Ryan McKenna starts in right.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
NJ.com

Westampton Tech over Riverside- Softball recap

Dalyce Frith and Christina Cottingham each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to propel Westampton Tech to a 7-4 win over Riverside in Riverside. Riverside (1-6) led, 3-0 going into the fifth inning, before Westampton Tech (3-5) struck for five runs in that inning to take the lead for good. Natalie Pogorzelski singled and drove in two runs. Jillian Reed gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, before giving way to Aliani Baez who surrendered just one run on four hits over three innings to close out the win.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not yet facing hitters

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out six in short outing

Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Hendricks coughed up an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning and was knocked out of the game after Josh Lowe's RBI single in the fifth. The veteran righty now owns a 6.08 ERA through 13.1 frames this season. Hendricks carried a career 7.4 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9 into Monday's outing, so his current 17:9 K:BB is fairly uncharacteristic, even in a small sample size. Still looking for his first win, he's expected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Homers in victory

Garlick went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the win over the Red Sox on Monday. Garlick opened the scoring in this one, launching a home run off Rich Hill in the top of the first inning, scoring Carlos Correa in the process. The homer was his first hit since having his contract selected by the Twins on Friday. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Garlick will pick up the occasional start in the outfield.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Out again Wednesday

Santana (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. The Royals made Santana a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win, but an explanation for his removal from the starting nine wasn't immediately provided. Until more information behind the nature of his absence is available, Santana can be viewed as day-to-day. Hunter Dozier will pick up another start at first base in Santana's stead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Back with San Fran for doubleheader

The Giants will recall Marte from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Less than a week after being optioned to Sacramento, Marte is rejoining the Giants, but he's expected to be up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Receives Monday off

Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Grisham started the first 11 games of the season and will receive a well-deserved day off, especially since the Padres have yet to have a scheduled off day. The 25-year-old has struggled so far in 2022 with a .515 OPS and 28.6 percent strikeout rate. Jose Azocar will start in center field Monday for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NJ.com

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
WALLINGTON, NJ

