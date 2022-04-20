Audubon County Supervisors discuss emergency radio coverage upgrades

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are exploring more affordable opportunities to upgrade their emergency radio coverage.

Motorola initially proposed a two tower system at an expense to the county of over $7 million. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen views a one tower setup as being more feasible. “This one would just be one tower in Audubon. It would give us really good coverage in Audubon and actually good coverage county wide in vehicles. It’s the in building coverage in Exira that is probably a concern. With the school and the care center in Exira that’s concerning for emergency personnel, but it would be far better than what we have right now.”

Audubon County was one of 15 that were left out when the State of Iowa installed new towers. “Right now with the 700 megahertz system we have terrible coverage in Audubon County. Audubon County was one of 15 in the state that got left out when the state built 92 towers across the state to provide 700 megahertz radio coverage.”

The project, with a single tower, would cost approximately $3 million. “It’s very expensive, but it’s only half as bad as a two tower system. I’m not sure what we are going to do with this. The Sheriff and the EMA Director are rather convinced we need to do something.”

In other news, a resolution was approved for the hire of Derrick Seaton as a Deputy Sheriff.