Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Supervisors discuss emergency radio coverage upgrades

By Bennett Blake
 1 day ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are exploring more affordable opportunities to upgrade their emergency radio coverage.

Motorola initially proposed a two tower system at an expense to the county of over $7 million. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen views a one tower setup as being more feasible. “This one would just be one tower in Audubon. It would give us really good coverage in Audubon and actually good coverage county wide in vehicles. It’s the in building coverage in Exira that is probably a concern. With the school and the care center in Exira that’s concerning for emergency personnel, but it would be far better than what we have right now.”

Audubon County was one of 15 that were left out when the State of Iowa installed new towers. “Right now with the 700 megahertz system we have terrible coverage in Audubon County. Audubon County was one of 15 in the state that got left out when the state built 92 towers across the state to provide 700 megahertz radio coverage.”

The project, with a single tower, would cost approximately $3 million. “It’s very expensive, but it’s only half as bad as a two tower system. I’m not sure what we are going to do with this. The Sheriff and the EMA Director are rather convinced we need to do something.”

In other news, a resolution was approved for the hire of Derrick Seaton as a Deputy Sheriff.

Atlantic City Council Votes to Support CDBG CV Façade Grant Application

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved an order to support a CDBG Façade Grant application for 200-210 Chestnut Street. The owners, K & C Steffens, LLC, are working with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Community Development Block Grant COVID Recovery program. Alexsis Fleener, Community Development Director with SWIPCO, says the application is for one building owner from 200-210. She says this is a large corner building with two entrances; the middle building is set up for three addresses, and 210 has two separate locations.
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Mistake forces closure of two Downtown Des Moines bridges

DES MOINES, Iowa — There was supposed to be one lane of traffic in each direction during construction on the multi-million dollar Second Avenue bridge project over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive. A construction mistake on the Birdland Drive bridge forced both bridges to close. It also...
DES MOINES, IA
Ottumwa Officials Consider Changes in City’s Pit Bull Ban

(Ottumwa, IA) — The City of Ottumwa has a pit bull ban in place, but the city’s leaders are discussing some changes to the ordinance after hearing from some community members. Ottumwa City Council member Cara Galloway says while she can emphasize with the public’s feelings on both sides of the debate, some people are out of line with “threatening emails…bullying tactics and people being rude.” Ottumwa has had a pit bull ban since 2002 after a child died following a pit bull attack. A revised version of the ordinance is expected to be read during the Ottumwa City Council’s May 3rd meeting. KTVO/TV reports the council is considering changing the phrase “dangerous animal” to “potentially high risk.”
OTTUMWA, IA
Harlan City Council Approves City Hall Parking Lot Construction Contract

(Harlan) The Harlan City Council approved the contract for the City Hall Parking Lot improvement project on Tuesday. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys says ten people opened the plans, and two contractors provided bids for the project. Gettys says the engineer’s estimate was $33,370.00, and the two bidders were Ten Point Construction out of Denison and Precision Concrete from Atlantic.
HARLAN, IA
