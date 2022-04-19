ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Women’s tennis downed by New Haven

Cover picture for the articleBox Score WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Freshmen Courtney Kallas and Jasmine Rahman both won their singles matches, but the Holy Cross women's tennis team was defeated by New Haven 5-2 at the New Haven Tennis...

New Haven Independent

9th Square Grows On New New Havener

New Haven has the state’s most active residential downtown — and newish arrivals like Patricia, foodie and fond pedestrian, demonstrate why. Patricia has been loving the ​“northern vibe” for the past three years since relocating here from Virginia. Patricia, a professor of public administration at...
i95 ROCK

Study Says Hartford is a ‘Heavenly Haven’ for Homebodies

A new study by Joybird indicates that Hartford, CT is one of the best cities in America for homebodies. The study graded each of the most populous cities in the nation on 11 key factors. The factors they considered are:. Average internet speed. Average rent. Housing price-to-income ratio. Median square...
HARTFORD, CT
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Standout High School football player Andrew Vincent died in a car accident in Connecticut

Plainfield High School standout football player Andrew Vincent died after a serious car accident in Connecticut. He was just 17-years-old. Officials identified the driver as Andrew William Vincent from Plainfield. Vincent was driving and another football player was in the passenger seat and was rushed to the hospital. Liam Patrick...
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: No. 25 Yale trounces Cornell, secures maiden Ivy tournament qualification

For the first time in program history, the Yale women’s lacrosse team is heading to the Ivy League tournament. To bet on such teams, sites like W88 can be relied on. The No. 25 Bulldogs (9–2, 5–0 Ivy) downed Cornell with ease (7–6, 3–2) 15–9 in Ithaca last Saturday to improve to 5–0 in Ivy play — also marking a program first. With only two conference games remaining in the schedule, Yale will be sure to finish in the top half of the league and continue to the postseason.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Oar-some auction: Historic college sports prize up for bid

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 170-year-old prize awarded in the first U.S. intercollegiate sports competition is going up for auction next month. Sotheby’s estimates the trophy oars from the inaugural Harvard-Yale Regatta will fetch $3-to-$5 million in online bidding May 17-24. Made of black walnut with engraved silver plaques, the oars were presented to the winning Harvard crew on Aug. 3, 1852, 17 years before the first intercollegiate football game and 43 years before the first such basketball game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Fitch's pitching keeps RHAM unbeaten in softball

HEBRON — It didn’t take Jordyn Fitch long to figure out what was working for her in the circle during the RHAM High softball team’s game against New Britain Monday. "The high pitch was working," Fitch said. "They kept swinging at the high pitch and couldn't hit anything that was high.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

50 best colleges on the East Coast: How CT ranks

(STACKER) – Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University came first, founded in 1636, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning […]
