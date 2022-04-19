Women’s tennis downed by New Haven

For the first time in program history, the Yale women’s lacrosse team is heading to the Ivy League tournament. To bet on such teams, sites like W88 can be relied on. The No. 25 Bulldogs (9–2, 5–0 Ivy) downed Cornell with ease (7–6, 3–2) 15–9 in Ithaca last Saturday to improve to 5–0 in Ivy play — also marking a program first. With only two conference games remaining in the schedule, Yale will be sure to finish in the top half of the league and continue to the postseason.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO