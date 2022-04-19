Women’s tennis downed by New Haven

Box Score WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Freshmen Courtney Kallas and Jasmine Rahman both won their singles matches, but the Holy Cross women's tennis team was defeated by New Haven 5-2 at the New Haven Tennis...
It was a good start to the week for a Hartford County man who cashed in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth six figures that was sold at a Connecticut package store.Lottery officials announced that on Monday, April 18, a Hartford County resident from Windsor won $100,000 on a “PLAY4 DAY” ticket that …
New Haven has the state’s most active residential downtown — and newish arrivals like Patricia, foodie and fond pedestrian, demonstrate why. Patricia has been loving the “northern vibe” for the past three years since relocating here from Virginia. Patricia, a professor of public administration at...
A new study by Joybird indicates that Hartford, CT is one of the best cities in America for homebodies. The study graded each of the most populous cities in the nation on 11 key factors. The factors they considered are:. Average internet speed. Average rent. Housing price-to-income ratio. Median square...
Like we said in the preseason, in some sports polls, there's a default, a team that voters always go to at the start when there's no convincing reason not to. When the default loses in the first quarter of the season to a rival that had been in the middle of the top 10? Apparently then all heck breaks loose, at least in this week's GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
Plainfield High School standout football player Andrew Vincent died after a serious car accident in Connecticut. He was just 17-years-old. Officials identified the driver as Andrew William Vincent from Plainfield. Vincent was driving and another football player was in the passenger seat and was rushed to the hospital. Liam Patrick...
For the first time in program history, the Yale women’s lacrosse team is heading to the Ivy League tournament. To bet on such teams, sites like W88 can be relied on. The No. 25 Bulldogs (9–2, 5–0 Ivy) downed Cornell with ease (7–6, 3–2) 15–9 in Ithaca last Saturday to improve to 5–0 in Ivy play — also marking a program first. With only two conference games remaining in the schedule, Yale will be sure to finish in the top half of the league and continue to the postseason.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 170-year-old prize awarded in the first U.S. intercollegiate sports competition is going up for auction next month. Sotheby’s estimates the trophy oars from the inaugural Harvard-Yale Regatta will fetch $3-to-$5 million in online bidding May 17-24. Made of black walnut with engraved silver plaques, the oars were presented to the winning Harvard crew on Aug. 3, 1852, 17 years before the first intercollegiate football game and 43 years before the first such basketball game.
HEBRON — It didn’t take Jordyn Fitch long to figure out what was working for her in the circle during the RHAM High softball team’s game against New Britain Monday. "The high pitch was working," Fitch said. "They kept swinging at the high pitch and couldn't hit anything that was high.”
(STACKER) – Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University came first, founded in 1636, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning […]
Marisa Lee has nothing but positive things to say about her coaches, fellow players, and experience with the University of Hartford women’s basketball team. But after a year of uncertainty following the school’s decision to move its athletic programs from Division I to Division III, the 6-foot-1 sophomore from Marlborough and RHAM High graduate is moving on.
Do you love being stunned by unexpected beauty when you walk into a place of business? Yeah, me too. When a business owner takes the time to beat the living hell out of your senses, I respect it. Have you ever been to a sit-down restaurant with a legit Hogwarts Alley? An underwater-themed bowling alley? Life-sized Dinosaurs and Rockets? A 10,000 pound glass sculpture? Connecticut businesses do.
