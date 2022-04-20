ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

I-70 back open at Airport Boulevard

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open at Airport Boulevard following a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and minor injuries were reported.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles.

