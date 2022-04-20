I-70 back open at Airport Boulevard
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open at Airport Boulevard following a crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and minor injuries were reported.See travel times and delays here
The Aurora Police Department said the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0