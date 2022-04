NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - After costly pandemic cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour. "We're just hitting back at COVID because it stopped us in our tracks. We were, we were going to call it, 'Where Were We?'" lead singer Roger Daltrey said ahead of the tour starting next week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO