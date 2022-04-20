ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Driver charged with DUI after crash causes cows to roam on I-80 in Joliet

By Marisa Rodriguez
 1 day ago

JOLIET, Ill. — The driver of a cattle hauler that was involved in a crash that led to cows loose on Interstate 80 in Joliet has been charged.

Bradley Pate, 51, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane usage, according to Illinois State Police.

Cows on the loose after I-80 cattle truck crash in Joliet

Police said the accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes at milepost 129.

According to ISP, Pate went off the roadway and struck a disabled semitrailer on the right shoulder, then continued driving and hit a 2003 white Honda Coupe.

Pate was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cattle hauler’s trailer was torn open due to the crash, and about 16 cows were thrown onto the interstate. ISP units put down two of the cows due to injuries.

Local farmers on horseback helped police gather the remaining cattle and haul them away to a local storage location.

All eastbound lanes were shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue for an extended period of time.

