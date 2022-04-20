ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Satan Club proposal denied by Midstate school board

By Lauren Rude, Seth Kaplan
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDNk5_0fEisS8y00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was outrage in the Northern York County School District following a proposal for a new after-school program: an elementary school Satan Club. People packed the high school auditorium for Tuesday’s school board meeting to protest the proposal.

“My friends sent me a thing, and at first I thought it was just another news story,” said Wes Gessamn, a 2020 Northern High School graduate. “But to have to have it here in Dillsburg, which is very, you know, right-wing area of the country, the fact that it’s already happening, I mean, I am incensed.”

Rebecca and Jeff Paulus attended the board meeting even though they live outside the Northern York School District.

“We heard that they want to put a satanist club in here and that just so obviously, my son pretty much says that Jesus gives life abundantly. Satan is here to kill and destroy,” Rebecca said. “What happens to one school district makes a difference in the rest of our area because it could be easy enough moved to some of the rest of the area.”

“It goes down to we take Bibles and prayer out. Satan automatically comes in and now we’re inviting him and that’s, obviously I’m going to take a stand against that,” Jeff said.

LIVE look with Seth Kaplan during Tuesday night’s meeting:

One man who spoke at the meeting emphasized that schools exist to educate children, not to serve as a platform for revolution.

“I urge the school board to preserve the innocence of our children, programs that stabilize children should be excluded,” the man who opposed the club said.

Another man, however, says he is not a Christian, not a Satanist, but worries about keeping the club out. “I’m here tonight as a voice of reason. I do not push my beliefs on my children. That is something I do not do. When they’re old enough, they can decide for themselves.”

Pa. school district leads nation with most banned books: report

One woman spoke during the meeting and took another position that was not popular with everyone.

“The last time I was here, it was because I had to fight for my daughter, who was in a group of kids who wanted to start a gay-straight alliance. Now what is objectionable about that,” she said before individuals in the crowd shouted at her.

At the end of the meeting, cheers filled the room after the vote was announced. “No, no. Motion fails eight to one.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania coroners seminar held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-day training seminar in Lycoming County brought coroners together from all throughout the commonwealth. This is the Pennsylvania State Coroner Association’s first year hosting a seminar like this. Over 70 coroners met up to exchange ideas and network with others who have been in the field for years. There […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with murdering wife in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.   As stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

Parents, Teachers Worry Proposed School Board Changes Could Negatively Impact Thousands Of Students At 52 Innovation Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – Some teachers and parents are angry and disappointed at the Denver Board of Education, saying proposed changes up for a vote Thursday, March 24, would strip teachers of many of the freedoms they enjoy at innovation schools. They worry that lack of flexibility will also affect more personalized curriculum for students. “As a teacher, I really value that I can look at our students and what they specifically need in our school, and in this neighborhood, and I can tailor my curriculum to best suit them, and that’s something I think would be a lot harder to do,”...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
York County, PA
Society
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Dillsburg, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Satan Club#Midstate#Whtm#Northern High School
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics – Edition 8

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
WBRE

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy