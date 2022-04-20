NOPD officers responding to one homicide, hear gunshots, arrest a man in an unrelated murder

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Montreal Baham for a homicide that happened on Tuesday in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue as officers were on their way to an unrelated homicide.

One person was killed and another person was injured in the A.P. Tureaud homicide says police.

"At about 7:00 p.m. on April 19, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives en route to the incident on Allen and North Rocheblave streets reported hearing gunfire in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Boulevard and responded. Two adult male subjects were located on scene, both having sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital, where one of the victims was later pronounced deceased. A male subject, later identified as Montreal Baham," says an NOPD report.

Baham was detained on scene for further questioning. Through further investigation, homicide detectives determined Baham to be the perpetrator in this incident. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Police say this incident is believed to be isolated and not connected with any other investigations nor the shooting at North Rocheblave.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.