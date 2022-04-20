ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to honor those lost during the Columbine High School massacre

By Paige Weeks
 19 hours ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 23 years since two teenagers walked into Columbine High School and opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Below are the names of the 12 students who were killed:

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steven Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matthew Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend

Teacher and coach Dave Sanders, 47, was also killed.

Columbine, remembering the lives lost

6th Annual Day of Service

April 20, 2022 marks Columbine High School’s 6th Annual Day of Service , which encourages people across the country to remember the victims of the shooting and to participate in community service projects. Project ideas include:

  • Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school
  • Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about…
    • Writing letters to residents
    • Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation
    • Performing music for residents
  • Write notes of gratitude for…
    • First responders
    • Grocery store workers
    • Doctors and nurses
    • Hospital workers
    • Mail carriers
    • Garbage collectors
    • Teachers and staff members at your school
    • Any “essential” workers
  • Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood
  • Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project
  • Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.
  • Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor
  • Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

Day of Recommitment

Wednesday also marks three years since Gov. Jared Polis declared April 20 as a Day of Recommitment. You can read the proclamation below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Crime & Safety
