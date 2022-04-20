ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Blu F91 5G hands-on review: Budget price, solid experience

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Android smartphone landscape is as complicated as it is crowded. From top-tier stalwarts like Google and Samsung to overseas newcomers like Xiaomi and Poco, phone manufacturers cover the gamut and appeal to every taste. But if there’s one positive thing to come out of the near-paralyzing number of choices, it’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV gets $600 slashed off price in March Madness TV deal

March Madness is officially underway, and if you're looking to snag a TV deal on a premium display, Samsung has you covered. The tech giants' annual Discover sale is happening right now and we've spotted the gorgeous Samsung 65-inch QN85A QLED on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,199.99). That's a massive $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Android Smartphones#Android Go#Smart Phone#Ios#Budget#Google#Poco#F91#Androids
Digital Camera World

iPhone 14 Pro leak: Look no notch!

Sketches of the new iPhone 14 Pro have been shared by a leaker on Chinese social media site Weibo, which has come to our attention via TechRadar. Assuming the leak is to be believed, it tells us that, compared to the iPhone 13, the new phone will be taller, thicker but less wide, but only by up to millimetres so it won’t give the phone a new look per se. Much more interestingly – sorry die-hard Apple fans – the sketches show two punch-holes in the screen to house the front camera and Face ID array, placed where we would have expected to see the notch seen on all earlier Apple smartphones.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Samsung's "The Frame" TV clearance: 2021 models are on sale at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung's top-rated 2021 model of "The Frame" TV is on sale now at Amazon. Prices are slashed and stock is...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Is Samsung’s S95B OLED the TV to beat in 2022?

There are two ways to go about identifying the best TVs in any given year. The simplest approach uses performance data to objectively determine which TV has the best picture quality. Unfortunately, by that criteria, the winner could cost as much as a car. The other method weighs a number...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The latest Moto G phones include one with a stylus

Motorola has launched two new 5G phones as part of its Moto G line in North America, and one of them comes with a built-in stylus. The Moto G Stylus 5G has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches edge to edge, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate that's a first for the line. It also comes with a 50-megapixel camera system that's comprised of a Macro Vision lens and a 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera that has improved light sensitivity over its predecessors. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Reavon UBR-X200 4K Blu-ray Player review

This flagship 4K Blu-ray player has the high-end build and finish you’d expect from a quality standalone unit, plus extensive disc playback that includes SACD. There’s no support for HDR10+ and DVD-Audio, although Reavon says an update is in the works for the latter, but otherwise this luxury deck can handle whatever you throw at it. The operation is flawless, upscaling impressive, and there’s Dolby Vision support, plus analogue outputs to keep audiophiles happy.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Motorola Moto G (2022) is here for $400, along with Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Either way, you're getting a budget-friendly phone with enough power for the basics. Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G (2022) and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). The former comes in at $400 and has some decent specs for its price. The latter is a 2022 model of last year’s Moto G Stylus 5G.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

BLU unveils the F91 5G, its first 5G phone that doesn't break the bank

The BLU F91 5G makes its debut in the United States. It is BLU's first 5G phone in the country with a flagship-grade processor. You can purchase the device for $300, but BLU is offering a discount for a limited time. BLU has traditionally been known for its affordable phones...
NFL
Digital Trends

This Surface Laptop Go deal slashes $350 off the price tag

It’s not difficult to find laptop deals when you search online, but not all of these devices are worthy investments. If you want a reliable but affordable laptop, you might want to check out Surface Laptop deals, as Microsoft is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry. One of the offers you should consider is Best Buy’s $350 discount on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, which brings its price down to just $550 from its original price of $900.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Denon’s new soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos at a budget price

Denon has launched a new version of its most affordable soundbar that is equipped with built-in subwoofers and can reproduce Dolby Atmos content virtually via a 2.1-channel speaker system. The $249 Denon DHT-S217 will be available starting in May from Denon.com and authorized Denon retailers. The DHT-S217 contains several significant...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Moto expands its budget lineup yet again with Moto G Stylus 5G and Moto G 5G

Motorola has been on a roll lately, growing faster than any other Android OEM as it gobbles up the market share left by LG's withdrawal from smartphones. A big component of its strategy appears to be making a phone at every conceivable price point, from the bargain-basement Moto G Pure to the updated Edge+ flagship. The latest additions to the Moto G family fall somewhere in the middle. The Moto G Stylus 5G is a tweaked version of the 4G Stylus from earlier this year, and the Moto G 5G is a slightly cheaper MediaTek-powered device with no stylus. Although, "cheaper" is a relative term here—both phones are a bit more spendy than you'd expect at $499 for the Stylus 5G and $399 for the Moto G 5G. They could have trouble competing with the excellent budget phones already on the market.
NFL
Digital Trends

Fast charging the OnePlus 10 Pro: SuperVOOC vs. USB-C PD

Chinese companies have championed the art of charging smartphones at superfast speeds, and that especially holds true for brands under the BBK Electronics umbrella — OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO. Of these brands, Oppo leads R&D endeavors for itself alongside OnePlus and Realme, which use its proprietary technologies by rebranding them. Among the features that make Oppo one of the best smartphone brands for enthusiasts is fast charging.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy