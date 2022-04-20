ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry talks about fatherhood, the queen and Diana

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjlKx_0fEirryo00

Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II , saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.

“It was really nice to catch up with her,” Harry told NBC's ”Today" show in an interview that aired Wednesday. “She’s on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me.”

Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday for their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

Harry said that, like a lot of working parents, he and his wife found it hard to separate work and parenting — they have two children, Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — during the pandemic. “Archie spends more times interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else,” he said, adding he also "gets us off them as well, which is a nice thing.”

The couple visited Harry's 95-year-old grandmother on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Harry said he wanted to return to the United Kingdom with his kids for the queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, but warned that “security issues” could get in the way. “I don’t know yet. There’s a lot of things, with security issues and everything else,” Harry said, adding he was "trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.”

Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

“Home for me now is — for the time being — it’s in the States,” he said. "We’ve been welcomed with open arms. I mean, it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

He said he was enjoying fatherhood: “I’ve always wanted to have my own kids, and now I’ve got two little people who I’m responsible for.”

He also said he has found himself thinking of his late mother even more: ”I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. But definitely more so in the last two years more than ever before, without question. So she’s watching over us.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'can't stand' Camilla and will 'go after' her and Prince Charles in his memoir in move that threatens to deepen the rift with his brother William, biographer Tina Brown claims

Prince Harry 'can't stand' the Duchess of Cornwall and might deepen his rift with the royal family by 'going after' her and Prince Charles in his upcoming memoirs, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed. Speaking to the Telegraph Magazine ahead of the release of her new book, The Palace Papers, Tina...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#British Royal Family#Uk#Nbc
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's home she's never lived in is so grand

The Queen's property portfolio of incredible royal residences is seriously impressive including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle. But do you know about the house she's never lived in herself?. Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but it is currently unoccupied....
U.K.
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Princess Of York Reportedly Not As Close To Prince William, Kate Middleton Than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Probably Team Sussex And Not Cambridge?

Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Kate Middleton's dynamics lack warmth and closeness. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grew up with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. A body language expert weighed in on Princess Eugenie's dynamics with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and suggested she's not team Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
148K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy