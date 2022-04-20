Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repair closes one lane of I-81 SB

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced that there is a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound while crews make emergency bridge repairs.

The traveling lane of I-81 southbound near mile marker 165.4 is closed while crews repair a bridge. PennDOT is estimating that the work will take several hours.

Courtesy: PennDOT

For the latest information regarding traffic and road conditions visit 511pa.com .

