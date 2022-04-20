ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repair closes one lane of I-81 SB

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaNKU_0fEir3N500

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced that there is a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound while crews make emergency bridge repairs.

Sinkholes sparking concerns in Luzerne County

The traveling lane of I-81 southbound near mile marker 165.4 is closed while crews repair a bridge. PennDOT is estimating that the work will take several hours.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461Ogu_0fEir3N500
Courtesy: PennDOT

For the latest information regarding traffic and road conditions visit 511pa.com .

WBRE

