Floyd Mayweather’s daughter pleads guilty to stabbing Louisiana woman

By Stacie Richard
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, Texas (BRPROUD) — The daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty for stabbing a woman at the Texas home of Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy.

Iyanna Mayweather, 21, got into an altercation with 26-year-old Lapattra Jacobs and stabbed her several times in the arm back in April 2020.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Mayweather admitted in a Houston court to “unlawfully, intentionally, and unknowingly” causing bodily injury with a knife to Jacobs. Jacobs is also suing Mayweather for physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, medical costs, and loss of earnings.

Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released on a $30,000 bond.

She will face at least six years of probation for the assault , community service, and restitution.

Mayweather will be sentenced on June 16.

