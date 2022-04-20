Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands Critical Fire Danger Conditions Expected Tomorrow .West winds in the morning are expected to veer to the northwest by tomorrow afternoon ranging 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative humidity values from the Coastal Bend to the Rio Grande will drop into the teens for much of the day while the Islands remain in the upper 20s to lower 30. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR ALL OF SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Aransas Islands...Kleberg Islands...Nueces Islands...Calhoun Islands. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM CDT Thursday * WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 20 to 35 percent in the afternoon 20 to 35 percent across the islands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

