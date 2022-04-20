ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Strafford, MO
City
Springfield, MO
County
Greene County, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 68.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 49.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to steadily fall to 29.0 feet Tuesday morning, April 26th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 32.3 Thu 8 AM 31.6 31.4 31.3 FALLING
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Gage not accessible above 15 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 9.8 feet tomorrow. It will then fall to 9.6 feet and begin rising again Saturday. It will rise above flood stage Sunday and continue to rise to 15.4 feet Tuesday. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 360.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will gradually fall to 358.1 feet by Monday morning. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1005 AM CDT, Flooding is ongoing or expected due to runoff from rainfall early this morning in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Barton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jasper, or 9 miles southwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lamar... Golden City Lamar Heights... Irwin Milford... Kenoma Oakton... Iantha Boston This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 57 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 28.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 29 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, There is minor flooding in the Shiocton area including the city park and boat landing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet in Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove, and Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy