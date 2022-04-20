Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Gage not accessible above 15 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 9.8 feet tomorrow. It will then fall to 9.6 feet and begin rising again Saturday. It will rise above flood stage Sunday and continue to rise to 15.4 feet Tuesday. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO