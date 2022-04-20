ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

20 Years Ago, This College Girl Was Abducted While She Went Out For A Run Around Her Neighborhood

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 1 day ago

Georgetown, Texas. Back in 2002, Rachel Louise Cooke was 19-years-old and attending college a few states away from home.

Although Rachel was from Georgetown, she was going to college at Mesa Junior College, which is located in San Diego, California.

On January 10th of 2002, Rachel was back home in Georgetown for her winter break. Earlier that morning, Rachel's mom saw her before leaving for work, but Rachel was nowhere to be found when she returned home.

Rachel left her family's house and went out for a run at around 9:30 that morning after her mom left for work. A couple of Rachel's neighbors recalled seeing her on her run that day.

One neighbor, in particular, spotted Rachel just 200 yards away from her home, on her way back.

Unfortunately, Rachel never did make it back home. Someone abducted her while she was out on her run.

It's now been 20 years since Rachel was taken, and there has been no sign of her.

Last year, on the anniversary of Rachel's abduction, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office released key details about the main suspect in Rachel's case.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzpHg_0fEipc3Z00
FBI; pictured above Rachel smiles

"After investigating over 2,000 tips, and eliminating numerous individuals suspected to have been involved with Rachel’s disappearance, now WCSO is looking for a subject that was living in the Georgetown area in 2002 and has traveled to multiple cities throughout the state of Texas," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office explained.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office went on to point out that this man is somehow connected to the horse and cattle industry, and he was "an associate" of Rachel's from Georgetown.

Authorities also believe that this man told one of his friends more information about Rachel's abduction in the "third person" and made it seem like he was not directly involved.

The WCSO and the FBI are potentially offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any tips that lead to Rachel's whereabouts.

If you have information related to Rachel's abduction or the man responsible for taking her, you can call 512.948.2911.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, TX
City
San Diego, CA
Georgetown, TX
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Georgetown, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction#While She Was Out#True Crime#Fbi#Mesa Junior College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery's jailed father is indicted on assault charge 'for hitting her and giving her a black eye' around the time she was last seen

The father of Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at age 5, has been formally indicted on an assault charge for allegedly punching her in the face before her disappearance, the attorney general’s office said Friday. Adam Montgomery, of New Hampshire, who has been jailed since January, had custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy