Robbery reported on Honeygo Boulevard, Rosedale business burglarized

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this month.

At 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, an individual broke into a location in the 12000-block of Harford Road in Glen Arm (21057) and stole several items. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

At just before 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, three suspects engaged a fourth individual in a physical altercation in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). One subject pulled a weapon and stole the victim’s backpack. The victim sustained a minor hand injury as a result.

At just after 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, three individuals cut a fence in order to break into a business in the 8400-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237).  Once inside, the suspects proceeded to ransack and steal items from the property.

Photo via Pixabay

