Alabama State

Gov. Ivey responds to Maxine Waters’ comments calling campaign ad ‘racist’

By Drew Taylor
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to being called a racist by California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Waters, a Democrat who has represented California’s 43rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1991, criticized Ivey for saying in a recent campaign advertisement that Alabamians may have to start learning Spanish if President Joe Biden “keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our state.”

“This is plain racist ignorance in your face,” Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” “And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people.” We don’t have time to deal with that kind of stupidity and that kind of ignorance, and so it is abs shameful that in this day and age, that we have people who think like, who speak like that, and who have access to the resources to purchase the kinds of ads to just literally spill that kind of mess across our screens.”

Officer resigns amidst investigation into racist, homophobic social media posts

On Monday, Ivey released the following statement on social media:

“There’s nothing racist about the disaster Joe Biden is causing with illegals invading our country. I’m not going to be lectured by a liberal Congresswoman from California. We’ll handle our business in Alabama.”

Ivey faces Republican challengers in the primary on May 24.

AL.com

Kay Ivey sells her soul to Donald Trump

This is an opinion column. I’m not sure where Kay Ivey stands in the polls, but she’s sure as heck acting like she’s losing. Just look at her ads. Two years ago, after Ivey got caught lying about having worn blackface once, she promised to do better. And now? She claims to have “banned” CRT when she’s done no such thing, she signs bathroom bans and “don’t say gay” bills into law, and her latest ad targeting immigrants, called “No Way, Jose,” is so awful it’s cartoonish.
