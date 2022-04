These first months of 2022 have given us many emotions and twists. Rafael Nadal left everyone speechless by winning the Australian Open, after recovering two sets behind Daniil Medvedev in the final. The 35-year-old Spaniard has thus surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time rankings of the Majors, as well as becoming the fourth man in history to have won all the Grand Slams at least twice.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO