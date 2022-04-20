ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man seriously injured after a vehicle went into a drainage ditch in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

 1 day ago

A man received serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch Tuesday night in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:17 PM on the Loop 410 access road close to Callaghan Rd. [...]

