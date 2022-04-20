ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Weather Sketch: Andrew V

WDIO-TV
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEach morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Entertainment
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Sketch#Wdio Tv
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Popular Restaurant In Rochester Is Closing

The news is coming as a shock to the community but unfortunately, another long-standing restaurant is closing for good in Rochester, Minnesota. Carlos O'Kelly's is Closing in Rochester, Minnesota. According to a story that KTTC posted on Tuesday, April 19th, Carlos O'Kelly's on the frontage road at 4825 Hwy. 52...
ROCHESTER, MN
97ZOK

OMG! ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Was Spotted In Wisconsin Last Week

I used to watch 'That '70s Show' like my life depended on it. One of the stars from the show was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week and you probably didn't even know!. Normally, I keep up with which celebrities are coming near my hometown. This one was news to me this morning! If you've never watched 'That '70' Show', it's a classic comedy that never failed to make you laugh!
KENOSHA, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B105

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
HARTFORD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy