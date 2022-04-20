Weather Sketch: Andrew V

I used to watch 'That '70s Show' like my life depended on it. One of the stars from the show was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week and you probably didn't even know!. Normally, I keep up with which celebrities are coming near my hometown. This one was news to me this morning! If you've never watched 'That '70' Show', it's a classic comedy that never failed to make you laugh!

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO