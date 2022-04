The Co-op is to scrap use-by dates on all its own-brand yogurts in a bid to reduce food waste, the company has announced.The supermarket giant said that, under the move which it claims is an industry first, on-pack “use by” guidance will be replaced with “best before” dates on its entire range of own-brand yogurts.The company said six million people in the UK eat a yogurt every day, but research from charity Wrap shows that half are thrown away in unopened packs, mainly because of not being used in time.The acidity of yogurt acts as a natural defence and we’d...

