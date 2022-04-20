ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston officers rescued lost kayakers on Tuesday

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two officers from North Charleston helped rescue lost kayakers on Tuesday.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched for a kayaker in distress. Police said the man became stuck during low tide and called law enforcement.

North Charleston PD said two of its officers from Harbor Patrol, M.P.O. Wallace and Ptl. Cain, rescued the two people.

“The officers were alerted by a chopper that spotted the kayak,” the department said. “The rescue was a joint effort by several local law enforcement agencies. Great teamwork all!”

No injuries were reported.

