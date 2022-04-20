ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Addressing childcare shortages in East Central Minnesota

Kanabec County Times Online
 2 days ago

Childcare is critical and central to community health. It impacts not only children, but families and parents’ ability to work, often putting a strain on extended family. A robust economy where everyone has the ability to thrive relies on the availability of excellent childcare, but East Central...

www.moraminn.com

Western Iowa Today

Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. & Anita Development Partner to Address Housing

(Cass Co.) Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. (CADCO) and Anita Development have partnered to address the housing need in Anita and Cass County. “Housing shortages are an issue in most of rural Iowa. There is a need for new developments, rehab of existing homes and housing in infill lots around the County. With the influx of individuals looking to move back to the area, and even possibly work from home, the need continues to rise,” Jennifer McEntaffer, CADCO Executive Director stated.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,122 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,482. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 20. The health department confirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman facing 12 tax-related crimes

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is facing a dozen tax-related crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday that Melinda Price, of Cannon Falls, is facing six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failng to pay income tax. According...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 936 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Twin Cities schools drop mask mandates for students and staff, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 936 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. Per the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest update, the total case count now stands at 1,438,566, which includes 63,840 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,468 Minnesotans. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. The figure for daily new cases per 100,000 residents sits at 9, just below the line for high risk and a slight increase from the last update. Nearly 71% of the eligible population has completed a vaccine series, though only about 49% are up to date (meaning they’ve received all doses for which they are eligible, including boosters).
MINNESOTA STATE

