Addressing childcare shortages in East Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Twin Cities schools drop mask mandates for students and staff, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 936 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. Per the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest update, the total case count now stands at 1,438,566, which includes 63,840 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,468 Minnesotans. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. The figure for daily new cases per 100,000 residents sits at 9, just below the line for high risk and a slight increase from the last update. Nearly 71% of the eligible population has completed a vaccine series, though only about 49% are up to date (meaning they’ve received all doses for which they are eligible, including boosters).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO