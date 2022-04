It’s deal-making season for NFL general managers and the draft is just the next thing on their laundry list. Not a single selection has been made in the 2022 NFL Draft, but opinions are already being formed as each team looks to secure the necessary pieces to contend for a Super Bowl. Depending on the strength of the group, teams will gamble everything to score a shot at the cream of the crop.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO