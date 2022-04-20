ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A County Supervisors Take Steps to Prevent Drug Overdoses in Jails

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to mitigate inmate deaths due to drug overdoses, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that calls for more proactive prevention strategies, including drug detection efforts,...

