Spring Clean-Up Starts Next Week for Upper North Mankato

The annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up has been set for Monday-Saturday, April 18-23, 2022. Sulphur Springs residents may bring large items to discard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on clean-up days to the city collection site, located about half of a mile east of Flowserve. City Manager Marc Maxwell stresses,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean” from March 27th through April 1st. The clean will extend in all areas northeast of the Tar River extending from Greene Street and Memorial Dr.to the end of the GUC’s water distribution system. Operation Spring Clean...
Comments / 0