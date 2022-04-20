Spring Clean-Up Starts Next Week for Upper North Mankato

The annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up has been set for Monday-Saturday, April 18-23, 2022. Sulphur Springs residents may bring large items to discard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on clean-up days to the city collection site, located about half of a mile east of Flowserve. City Manager Marc Maxwell stresses,...

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO