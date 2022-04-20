ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dear Penny: Am I Wrong if I Don’t Leave My Family an Inheritance?

By Robin Hartill, CFP®
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a single 40-something woman, and my mother recently passed in October. I have an older brother and sister, and they are both married with kids. The three of us will be splitting the inheritance equally. I'm more aware than ever that I will have to make a...

www.thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 12

Randy Bradford
2d ago

Then she had better bet it done, and not die intestate. My baby sister just passed less than a year ago, no will, so it has to go through probate, as well. My sister specifically stated that she wanted out 3 boys and other nephew to inherit her estate, which could be close to a million bucks! As it is, her next of kin is out elderly mother, she's almost 90, and not great with financial matters, and is showing signs of senility. She says she will honor my sister's wishes, but the plain old fact is, should she decide not to, there's not a thing we can do about that! MAKE THAT WILL NOW!!

Reply
4
LynnNW
1d ago

Spend all you want if it and leave the rest where YOU chose. My brother left everything for the care of his 5 cats and what is left when they die goes to a cat rescue society he named.

Reply
3
Related
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritances#Retirement#The Inheritance#Am I Wrong
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Bride-to-be divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her 'scruffy and uneducated' family members at her wedding because she 'would feel embarrassed' - with some accusing her of being a 'snob'

A mother has sparked debate after revealing she is too ashamed of her 'scruffy' family to invite them to her wedding, leading one commentator to brand her 'shallow'. The anonymous British woman wrote in a Mumsnet post that her family members have 'poor hygiene', are 'very uneducated' and 'have poor narrow mined views' and that she is 'so worried about being embarrassed at her wedding'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketWatch

‘They said we need to give them money’: My husband’s family wants him to pay for a new car — and they call ME a gold digger! How do we stand up to them?

I am a stay-at-home mom. My husband is a police officer and is mandated to work between 10 and 16 hours a day. Our oldest child is a sophomore in high school. She is a straight-A student with a lot of extracurricular activities. Our son is in elementary school; he struggles with school and needs tutoring outside of school. Our bills cost $4,000 to $5,000 a month.
CARS
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy