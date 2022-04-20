ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Josh Groban Still Wearing A Mask On Planes, 'I Use My Lungs For A Living'

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Groban isn't ditching his mask in the air, despite the new rule allowing people to fly without covering their mouth and nose ... and he has reasons why. We got Josh at...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Josh Groban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Maskless#The Justice Dept
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline, Claims He Refused To See Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears has been quite vocal on social media after the dismissal of her conservatorship, giving fans a peek at her personal life that has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Taking to Instagram on April 21, the pop princess proved on point as she opened up about her recently announced pregnancy in a since deleted post, saying she doesn’t care for the nausea associated with it. While explaining that she was worse off during her first two pregnancies with her “mean” moods, she dropped a bomb, claiming her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to see her while she was carrying his baby!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, reveals how she was left with dramatically swollen lips after ignoring advice not to drink alcohol within 24 hours of filler injections

A woman has cautioned anyone getting filler not to ignore advice to avoid alcohol afterwards, after her lips swelled up dramatically. Taylor-Jay, 21, from the West Yorkshire, took to her TikTok page @taylor.04x to share snap of very swollen lips after she went on a night out shortly after getting the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jennifer Grey’s Plastic Surgery Regret

"Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey is an open book!. In her new memoir “Out of the Corner,” Grey discusses her second nose job, a surgery that she regrets. Following the surgery, she attended a premiere where she was not even recognized by Michael Douglas. She told People...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy