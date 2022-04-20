ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 4-20-22

850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you feel bad for these parents? Or is it a lesson learned?...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits the YMBL South Texas State Fair

Beaumont - Today is the first day of the YMBL South Texas State Fair! This year the fair is back with new rides, food, and activities. The Morning Show's Tan Radford joins us from the fairgrounds at Ford Park. South Texas State Fair | March 24 - April 3, 2022...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#The Other Side#Have You Ever#Lesson Learned#Easter Egg
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator in Florida

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with an 11-foot alligator near Tampa. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when a 59-year-old man was driving east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.
LITHIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy