Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – Apr. 6-12, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
– $210,000, 960 SF (built in 1962), from Tina Marie Laliberte to Sarah Marie Jenkins.

1403 Hungary Road – $249,950, 1,592 SF (built in 2022), from Ridge Homes LLC to Thomas W. Brown Sr.

1409 Patriot Circle – $267,000, 1,111 SF (built in 1997), from Sheila J. Davies Trustee to Cassandra Puryear.

7702 Richie Avenue – $292,000, 1,317 SF (built in 1956), from Donald P. Miller to Tatum M. Williams.

8215 Cardova Road – $300,000, 1,567 SF (built in 1968), from Sheila C. Epps to William Edward Harper.

7104 Prospect Avenue – $320,000, 1,435 SF (built in 1940), from James L. and Lori A. Bruton to Alec Dean Moss and Nicole L. Butler.

9740 Willow Glen Lane – $350,000, 1,450 SF (built in 2002), from Christopher G. and Pamela S. Carter to Trenton K. and Lorien L. Fleener.

6612 Thicket Drive – $390,000, 1,942 SF (built in 1996), from Chan Young Jeon and Eun Sook to Douglas Walter Padgett Jr.

1922 Stonequarter Road – $415,000, 1,857 SF (built in 1989), from Susan S. Maiden Trustee to Elizabeth M. Setaro and Kenneth L. Dance Jr.

9605 Fireside Drive – $442,000, 2,002 SF (built in 1990), from Nam Le and Hoa Tran to Youssef T. and Gaklen Makramalla.

10913 Forest Trace Lane – $470,000, 2,306 SF (built in 1993), from David P. and Brittany S. Keegan to Joseph M. Hopkins Jr. and Ethnie E. Gillespie.

3500 Whelford Way – $502,000, 2,336 SF (built in 2004), from Patricia S. Oppenheim Trustee to Robert A. and Catherine O. Sommers.

4013 Carrie Mill Crossing – $568,774, 2,777 SF (built in 2022), from Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Matthew S. and Katie C. Doe.

12406 Creek Mill Court – $590,000, 2,352 SF (built in 1992), from Metrovelle and Valerie Denmark to Moamen Hiessin and Lina Abdelbasit.

1900 Shenandoah Avenue – $628,819, 1,779 SF (built in 1949), from Michael S. and Jessica M. Baldwin to Alec Murad Carrasco.

11609 Kenilworth Place – $680,000, 3,010 SF (built in 2003), from Adrain K. and Karen J. Garner to Abdul Ghafar Ashury and Hameeda Noory.

11 Foxmere Drive – $750,000, 3,902 SF (built in 1982), from Thomas B. and Martha P. Wood to Meghan Sisk and Connor Michael Thompson.

5116 Austin Healey Drive – $910,000, 4,060 SF (built in 2007), from Yvette D. and Aubrey L. Mintz to Stephanie and Michael Buxhoeveden.

413 Bonruth Place – $1,200,000, 4,185 SF (built in 1992), from Bobby N. Turnage Jr. and Elisabeth H. Turnage to Bram J. and Sarah A. Levy.

2209 Loreine’s Landing Court – $1,400,000, 5,183 SF (built in 2011), from Yin Zheng to Heidi P. Erdman and Jeffrey E. Peed.

Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Irving Montgomery Phillips

Irving “Irv” Montgomery Phillips, age 79, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a battle with dementia (FTD). Irv was born in North Carolina on May 26, 1942 to the late, Irving, Sr. and Neta Phillips. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy A. Phillips; son, Tim Phillips; daughter, Beth Kiefer (Marty); step-daughter, Beth Ahlgrim (Randy); grandchildren, Joseph Keifer (Jennifer), Jen Netherland (Adam) and Paul Eubank; great granddaughter, Makenna Kiefer; nephews, Jim and Joe McLaughlin; and niece, Joanne Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Juaneta McLaughlin and Lenis Barlow.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

West End apartment complex plans to demolish several structures, construct 5-story mixed-use building

The operators of Gateway Apartments in the West End are seeking approval from Henrico County to demolish part of the complex to make way for a mixed-use development. Gateway Associates and Gateway Associates of Richmond II, LLC are seeking plan of development approval that would allow them to demolish one apartment building and several structures and replace them with a five-story apartment building with 80 studio, one- and two-bedroom units and more than 13,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. The community is located slightly south of the intersection of North Parham Road and Fargo Road.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Apr. 18, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Tara Thomas has joined its Residential Property Services division as a portfolio manager in its local office. Thomas has 28 years of property management experience and previously was with S. L. Nusbaum, where she managed a portfolio in the Richmond and Petersburg areas. Prior to that, she was the property manager at Swift Creek Commons after serving in several leadership roles with United Dominion Realty.
RICHMOND, VA
