(ABC 6 News) -- Spartans Boys Lacrosse jumped ahead and didn't let up. In a crosstown matchup between Rochester schools, Mayo hosted Century in what would prove to be a one-sided affair. By halftime the Spartans were up 10-3. Despite some good defense, the Panthers couldn't prevent a goal from Mayo's Tristan Rudlong. Seconds later, Lucas Cramer's quick reaction time allowed him to catch the ball in mid-air and score another goal for the Spartans. Yet, seconds after that, Tore Papenfuss found the net for a very quick 13-3 deficit.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO