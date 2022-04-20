Lakeside shop raffling quilts to benefit Ukraine fund

Quilting Adventures in Lakeside is raffling off a queen-size quilt and a painted barn quilt to raise money for the UNICEF “Quilters Stand for Ukraine” fund.

The blocks were donated by customers and staff members of the store. The quilting was completed by Michele Holt of My Quilting Beehive. Tickets for the raffle are $5 apiece or 5 for $20, and they may be bought in the store or online at quiltingadventures.rainadmin.com/shop/Gifts.htm.

The quilts are available for in-person viewing at the store, located at 6943 Lakeside Avenue.