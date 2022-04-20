ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: Kid Sits On His Dad's Shoulders In The Middle Of A SLIPKNOT Circle Pit

By Greg Kennelty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot played the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on April 9 and about halfway through got to their 2001 track "The Heretic Anthem." At which point someone's kid (or brother, or sister, or nephew, or niece, etc.) got on their shoulders in the middle of the circle pit and people went...

