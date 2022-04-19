ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Police: 12-year-old Milwaukee boy crashes stolen vehicle, tries to flee scene on MCTS bus

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEVaA_0fEiUYVc00

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and then tried to flee the scene on a county bus.

According to Milwaukee police, the 12-year-old was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. near 26th and Lisbon.

Police say the boy fled the scene on foot and boarded a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Officers boarded the bus and took the 12-year-old into custody.

The occupants of the vehicle struck, an 18-year-old and 12-year-old, were not injured.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Multiple vehicles stolen, police investigating

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a burglary in which multiple vehicles were stolen. Officers responded to the burglary on March 17 at the 300 block of W. Chapin Road, according to a post by Edinburg PD. A gray 2007 Mazda RX (license plate #9911WJG), a white 2003 Hummer H2 (license plate #AG70916) […]
EDINBURG, TX
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

18-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash that caused Beltline backups appears in court

MADISON, Wis. — One of the six teens taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday evening made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Avion Howard, 18, faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, online court records show. The court...
MADISON, WI
WILX-TV

Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, Lansing Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at a bus stop. Police say the victim is 20-year-old Tomaz J. Shessia of Lansing. Previous story: Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting. Two boy...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS bus crashes into tree near Good Hope and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, March 23. According to police, the driver lost control and collided with a tree while trying to make a turn near Teutonia and Florist. The bus driver was the only person on the bus,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Milwaukee#Police#Mcts#Cbs
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

995K+
Followers
145K+
Post
780M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy