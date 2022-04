Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones has unearthed a 22-year-old recording of “Hallelujah, I Love Him So,” her take on Ray Charles’ classic 1959 single “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.” The recording is one of 22 previously unreleased tracks set to appear on the 20th anniversary reissue of the singer’s Grammy-winning debut Come Away With Me, scheduled for release on April 29. Jones first tackled “Hallelujah, I Love Him So” during her first demo sessions with Blue Note in 2000 alongside bassist Lee Alexander and percussionist Dan Rieser with Jesse Harris on harmonica. The outtakes from that early period...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO