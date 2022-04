It was like old home week when Leo and Gwen reunited in the April 14 episode of DAYS OF OUR LIVES. And it was also a delightful reunion for their portrayers, Greg Rikaart and Emily O’Brien! “Playing Leo is like a gift horse,” Rikaart tweeted. “Getting to work with Emily again is like looking that gift horse in the mouth but instead of something bad happening, the horse just opens his mouth and gives you another gift.”

