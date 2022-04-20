ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael “We Have Decided to Separate”

By @IndiaMonee
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXiCA_0fEiRl4O00

Source: Bravo / Getty


Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac .

The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.

SEE: Ashley Darby Says Parents Should Stop Spanking Their Kids

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish
. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

She continued, “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

This news follows their rocky marriage troubles that began when Michael was accused of groping a cameraman while filming the franchise, cheating rumors that he denied, and flirting with some of the ladies’ husbands on the show.

SEE: Real Housewives of Potomac Star Charged with Sexually Assaulting Cameraman

The Darbys, Ashley, 33, and Michael, 62 have been on RHOP since the show was released in 2016 and have been married since 2014.  The two shared two children together,  sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

No word on when season seven of Potomac will return but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby)

SEE ALSO:

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Gizelle & Jamal Bryant Have Called It Quits

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Real Housewives#Rhop#The Daily Dish
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Has a Message for Joe Giudice About Teresa Giudice’s Next Chapter

Joe Gorga is rarely shy when it comes to expressing his feelings about his sister Teresa Giudice's ex-husband, Joe Giudice. It has even caused some tension with his nieces. In the latest edition of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 After Show, Joe is once again opening up and reacting to some recent comments that Teresa's ex had allegedly made as she embarks on her next chapter in life following her 2021 engagement and move.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice has been raging this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret Josephs asked questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ past. And then there was that bizarre video, which set the RHONJ cast talking. Teresa would like Margaret to butt out of her romance. Last season, Teresa spread an unfounded rumor that […] The post Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend “Very Aggressive” After Their Latest Fight On Real Housewives Of Orange County

If I’m being perfectly honest, the drama on Real Housewives of Orange County this season has been lukewarm at best. Noella Bergener and Heather Durbow fighting over pride cards? Dr. Jen Armstrong hosting a brain scanning event while her marriage to Ryan/Ryne Holliday falls apart? Gina Kirschenheiter trying to throw Shannon Beador under the bus […] The post Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend “Very Aggressive” After Their Latest Fight On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Delayed Real Housewives Filming Because Of Botched Dress From Project Runway Contestant

Poor Shannon Beador can’t catch a break. This season of Real Housewives of Orange County has been difficult to watch when it comes to her storyline. For starters, she doesn’t really have one. She pissed off Heather Dubrow at the start of the season and sort of recovered. But then she went and (supposedly) opened […] The post Shannon Beador Delayed Real Housewives Filming Because Of Botched Dress From Project Runway Contestant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Jill Zarin felt ‘used’ by Bethenny Frankel over late husband Bobby’s funeral

Jill Zarin told Andy Cohen she would never have a friendship with Bethenny Frankel again in May 2021, and now we know why. The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 58, exclusively told Page Six at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami that she believes her former co-star showed up to late husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral in 2018 for publicity. “She came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me,” Jill said. “Housewives came without cameras to pay their respects: Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer],...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac

Too many Bravo fans are continuing to sleep on Real Housewives of Potomac! Wake up, sheeple! If you are someone still trudging through Real Housewives of Orange County as if these meta-arguments over how to treat new cast-members and recycled girl-band storylines is going to keep it fresh, do you, I guess. To anyone still on the fence, you […] The post Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Did RHOP Stars Gizelle Bryant & Candiace Dillard Fall Out over Chris Bassett?

Husbands aren’t off-limits when the RHOP stars feud. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has had her share of feuds. Most fans can agree her biggest ones to date happened with Monique Samuels and Karen Huger. Both women have accused Gizelle of playing too dirty. In fact, they believe Gizelle tries to tear down families and hurt marriages. When it comes to Karen, Gizelle accused Ray Huger of having a crush on her friend Erika Liles. Gizelle also zeroed in on Ray’s tax issues and made a T-shirt about it. So Karen got even by being critical of Gizelle’s brief reunion with Jamal Bryant. However, Gizelle and Karen were able to have a positive moment during last season’s reunion. And Gizelle said she appreciated that Karen didn’t treat her daughters differently despite their fallout.
CELEBRITIES
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

445
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy