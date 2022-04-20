Morning extra- Money and peace of mind

Jamie Glassman recently had the opportunity to witness the beauty of the circle of life, and now she’s sharing it with all of us. Her husband’s grandpa, who’s 94 years old, has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for a while now. By the time Jamie decided it was time to introduce him to their 6-month-old daughter, Elsa, he hadn’t spoken in months. Soon after meeting Elsa, however, that changed.

