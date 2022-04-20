Results: Western Trails Conference Track and Field

MORRILL, Neb. (KNEP) - Behind four golfers in the top ten the Chadron golf team earning the Morrill Invite team title on Tuesday. Chase Olsen (79), Jackson Behrends (80), Brock Berry (84), and Trey Hendrickson (85) all placing in the top ten. Shawn Schremmer wrapping up the Cardinal scoring with an 89 to give Chadron a team score of 328.
MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - Mitchell High School will have a new Activities Director and Dean of Students. Mitchell head girls golf coach Kaci Kearns has been named to the positions. Kearns has been working in the Mitchell Public School System for a little over 20 years and has been head coach of the girls golf program for 13 seasons.
Connie M. Fengel, age 66 of Riverton, IA passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE. Connie May (Ward) Fengel was born on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE. She went to grade school in Riverton and then attended Farragut High School where she graduated with the Class of 1973. She furthered her education at Iowa Western Community College where she obtained her Associate of Arts in 1989 and then Buena Vista College where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1991. She began her teaching career as a substitute for the Farragut, Shenandoah and Essex School Districts. Connie did this from 1992 to 1999. During this time she took classes through the University of Iowa where she got her Early Childhood Endorsement in 1997. She opened a preschool in home in 1995 and continued that until 1999. She then worked for Head Start in Shenandoah and Hamburg before retiring in 2014.
Loretta Mae (Culp) Ayers was born September 25, 1930, to Grover and Bertha (Kuck) Culp in Fairbury, NE. She passed away on Tuesday April 19th at Thayer County Health Services at the age of 91years, 6 months and 24 days. Loretta attended Fairbury Public Schools and graduated from Fairbury Senior High School in 1950. After graduating from high school, she worked in the Office of Hested’s in Fairbury. Loretta married the man of her dreams Ivan Ayers on October 12, 1953. To this union 6 children were born, Charlotte who passed shortly after birth, Christine (Chris), Fred, Cheri, John and Jeri. Loretta spent her life raising her children, working as a waitress, babysitting her grandchildren that were close and going camping with Ivan. Loretta raised a garden every spring which always included 5 rows of green beans so each of her children had a row to pick, (some of them were better at picking than others) she always had plenty of canned fruits and vegetables in the basement. Loretta loved BINGO and had really good luck at it.
(Peru, Neb.)—On Tuesday, April 19, the Peru State baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader with Morningside. The Bobcats are now 19-23 overall on the season while Morningside is 24-14. Below is a breakdown of how each game went…. Game 1. Morningside with one out in the top of the...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, Neb. — On their own home track, both the McCool Junction Boys and Girls track and field teams topped the charts at the Exeter-Milligan Track Invitational on Tuesday. The Mustangs dominated in the Boys distance events, landing three of the Top 5 finishers in the 800m, 1600m...
FAIRBURY, NE — A wrestler from Fairbury has announced his plans for the next level. Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson will continue his wrestling career at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Hyson is a two-time state qualifier. He signed his letter of intent in front of a several of his teammates and friends.
