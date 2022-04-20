ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-96 on Tuesday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series.

The Timberwolves had won Game 1, so the win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 1-1, before they head back to Minnesota to play Game 3 at Target Center.

After the game, All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet.

Morant had 23 points, nine rebounds and ten assists in the win.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lorenzen Wright's Murderer Sentenced 12 Years After NBA Player's Death

A Tennessee man has been sentenced for the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright. According to CBS Sports, Billy Ray Turner was guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Turner was sentenced to life in prison for murder, and Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee will announce the sentence for the other charges at a later date.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies rally from 26-point deficit to win Game 3 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Memphis Grizzlies have pulled ahead in the series, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves after coming back from a 26-point deficit. Nick Wright, who dons his Versace robe to celebrate the occasion in very Patrick Beverley-esque fashion, decides whether the Timberwolves have any chance of beating Ja Morant's Grizzlies to move on in the playoffs.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

When Kobe Bryant Was Asked If He Would've Kept Shaquille O'Neal In The Middle Of Their Beef: "I Would Have. Shaq Said This Is A Business And Had To Do What's Best For Him And His Family."

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were a terrific tandem on the court, but things weren't as harmonious when they weren't sharing touches. Their different personalities made things hard for these two players, who started off as good teammates and ended up beefing a couple of years later, which ultimately forced the Lakers to trade Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.
NBA
