Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves

Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-96 on Tuesday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series.

The Timberwolves had won Game 1, so the win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 1-1, before they head back to Minnesota to play Game 3 at Target Center.

After the game, All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet.

Morant had 23 points, nine rebounds and ten assists in the win.

