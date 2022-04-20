Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves
Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-96 on Tuesday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series.
The Timberwolves had won Game 1, so the win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 1-1, before they head back to Minnesota to play Game 3 at Target Center.
After the game, All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet.
Morant had 23 points, nine rebounds and ten assists in the win.
