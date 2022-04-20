Devin Booker's Injury Status
Devin Booker exited Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening with an injury.
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Suns won the game 125-114 to tie up the series at 1-1 with the next two games heading back to New Orleans.
All-Star guard Devin Booker left the game in the second half due to a hamstring injury.
After the game, Monty Williams gave an update.
Booker had been rolling with 31 points at halftime prior to the injury.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 1