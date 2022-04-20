Otsego team races past Three Rivers

The Three Rivers track and field teams were upended by Otsego on Tuesday.

The Bulldog girls won 89-44, the boys won 122-15.

The Lady Wildcats got a pair of wins in the sprint races from Kylin Griffin. She ran to first place in the 100 dash at 12.5 seconds and first in the 200 at 26.7 seconds. Griffin also paced the field in the 400 run, posting a time of 1:02.5 to claim first place.

Paige McDonald won both of the hurdle events for Three Rivers. She ran to a time of 18.4 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 53.1 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

Three Rivers also got a victory in the 800 relay. There, Gisell Macedo, McDonald, Griffin and Kennady Cottingham ran to a time of 1:54.1 for first.

In field events, Three Rivers picked up another couple of wins.

Macedo claimed first place overall in the high jump, clearing 4-6. Megan Jackson won the pole vault at 6-6.

Savannah Headley ran to third place in the 100 dash at 12.9 seconds. Cottingham came in third in the 400 run with a time of 1:08.7. Also finishing third was Jazmyne Carson-Moore in the 800 with a time of 2:46.3.

Running to second place overall in the two-mile run was Anezka Pradna with a time of 12:31.8.

Finishing second in the 400 relay saw the team of Cottingham, Headley, Areanna Gose and Macedo at 55.8 seconds. The team of Emilee Drumm, Morgan Kilbourn, Carolina Carbone and Cheyanne Jackson was third at 1:04.0.

Three Rivers finished second in the mile relay. Jackson, Carson-Moore, Ava Glass and and Madison Knauss raced to a time of 5:02.2 in that race. The two-mile relay saw the team of Carson-Moore, Jennifer Hernandez, Lauren Wills and Pradna claim second at 11:21.0.

Lydia Hilton was third in the shot put at 28-0.5 feet. McDonald finished third in the pole vault.

The Three Rivers boys received a victory in the pole vault. Noah Humbert cleared 12-6 in that event.

Jeremiah Marzett ran to second place in the 100 dash at 11.8 seconds, Connor Waggoner was second in the 200 dash at 24.2 seconds.

In the 400 run, Johnathan Pant placed third at 57.5 seconds overall.

Three Rivers took second and third in the 400 relay. Humbert, Heston Saunders, Shawn Kalinowski and Waggoner teamed up for second in that race at 49.1 seconds. The team of Hagen Torres, Keegan Shingledecker, Bradyn Gould and Jordan Pisco finished third at 51.7 seconds.

The Cats finished second and third in the 800 relay as well. Gavin Stacer, Saunders, Javier Kelley-Martinez and Pisco had a time of 1:48.4 for second while the group of Bryce Harshberger, Shingledecker, Gould and Tyreke Tompkins was third at 1:50.6.

In the mile relay, Kelley-Martinez, Pant, Marzett and Sulley Zietlow ran to second at 4:10.2.

The two-mile relay saw Pant, Zietlow, Zane Major and Kelley-Martinez run a time of 9:39.0 for second place overall.

The long jump event saw Waggoner finish second at 19-2.5 feet.