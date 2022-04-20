$1.5 Million Awarded To California Man Mistakenly Told His Son Was Dead

The case of mistaken identity occurred in May of 2017 when Frank J. Kerrigan and his daughter Carole Meikle were notified of the death of Frankie Kerrigan whose body was found behind a Verizon store in Fountain Valley and identified by the Orange County Coroner's Office through his fingerprints.

Eleven days after holding a funeral for Frankie, Mr. Kerrigan and his daughter discovered that Frankie was actually still alive. Once further fingerprint analysis was done, the Coroner's Office realized their mistake and determined that the body originally thought to be Frankie was actually that of John Dickens, a 54-year old man that died from cardiovascular disease.

At the time of his supposed death, Frankie was suffering from schizophrenia and was homeless, so the family had not been in close contact with him and didn't suspect a mistake could have been made or that they had actually buried a stranger.

Mr. Kerrigan and his daughter filed civil lawsuit against the Coroner's Office. During the three-week trial the attorney representing Orange County said the Coroner's Office did not intentionally deceive Mr. Kerrigan or his daughter.

On Tuesday, after three-hours of deliberation, the jury concluded that the Orange County Coroner's Office engaged in negligence and intentional misrepresentation. They jury awarded 86-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan $1.1 million dollars and his 60-year-old daughter Carole Meikle $400,000.