Rig count continues to rise

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 2 days ago

HOUSTON – Energy firms have added five drilling rigs to the U.S. rig count since the start of April. In its most recent report, Houston-based Baker Hughes said the combined number of oil and gas rigs rose by five in the week that ended April 14, to total...

Odessa American

US rig count up seven as prices soar

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 319 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 221 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up seven from last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog

Shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month, leaving the smallest inventory of low-cost wells in the biggest U.S. oil field in more than half a decade. The number of wells that have been drilled and await a frack...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
